Citizen kills two ‘dacoits’ in Karachi

Two alleged dacoits were killed in a shooting incident in the Azizabad Block 8 area of Karachi, after a citizen reportedly opened fire on them, on Saturday.

According to eyewitnesses, the two individuals were attempting to rob a citizen near Moore Park when the incident took place.

Police reached the spot and took the bodies of the dacoits in their custody. They shifted the deceased to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Officials have also confirmed that they are trying to determine the identity of the robbers.

It is not clear, whether the citizen who fired the shots acted in self-defense or if there are any other factors involved in the incident. The police are currently investigating the incident further, which may provide more information on what exactly happened.

It is important to note that violence and taking the law into one’s own hands can have serious consequences, and it is always recommended to contact the authorities in such situations.