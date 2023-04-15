2 policemen martyred, 4 injured in attack on checkpost in Kashmore

Two policemen were martyred in an attack on a check post in the katcha area of Ghelpur in Kashmore district.

Moreover, four police officials, including a station house officer, were also injured in the attack by suspected dacoits.

The injured were being shifted to hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, police sources said.

According to the police, the dacoits attacked and opened fire on the forces with modern weapons during the setting up of a new checkpost in Ghelpur.

The senior superintendent of police said contingents from across the district have been dispatched to the katcha area.

Earlier this week, the Sindh police claimed to have completed preparations for an operation against dacoits in the katcha area of Ghotki.

According to police officials, the dacoits were besieged in Ravanti and 60 checkpoints have been established on the banks of Indus River.

Officials say 8,000 police personnel will participate in the operation.