Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Sindh

2 policemen martyred, 4 injured in attack on checkpost in Kashmore

Dacoits opened fire on forces with modern weapons during setting up of new checkpost in Ghelpur
Ghulam Mustafa Apr 15, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

Two policemen were martyred in an attack on a check post in the katcha area of Ghelpur in Kashmore district.

Moreover, four police officials, including a station house officer, were also injured in the attack by suspected dacoits.

Also Read: Police ‘clear’ hundreds of acres of katcha area after search operation

The injured were being shifted to hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, police sources said.

According to the police, the dacoits attacked and opened fire on the forces with modern weapons during the setting up of a new checkpost in Ghelpur.

The senior superintendent of police said contingents from across the district have been dispatched to the katcha area.

Also Read: Sindh police all set for operation against dacoits in Ghotki’s katcha area

Earlier this week, the Sindh police claimed to have completed preparations for an operation against dacoits in the katcha area of Ghotki.

According to police officials, the dacoits were besieged in Ravanti and 60 checkpoints have been established on the banks of Indus River.

Officials say 8,000 police personnel will participate in the operation.

Sindh

Police

dacoits

kashmore

Sindh Police

Kacha

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div