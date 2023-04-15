World Bank terms fiscal deficit, debt dangerous for Pakistan’s economy

The World Bank on Friday termed the rising fiscal deficit and high level of debt as dangerous for the Pakistani economy.

The World Bank has issued a review report on federal expenditure, which advises to hand over 90% of the BISP expenditure to the provinces, saying that by eliminating unnecessary expenditure and subsidies, Rs2,723 billion will be saved easily.

The report stated that the federal government’s tax revenue share is a mere 46 percent while its expenditure is as high as 67 percent. Interest payments, subsidies, and salary expenses are the primary burdens on the government, and the increase in expenditure and deficit can be traced back to the 18th amendment.

The report further stated that by eliminating unnecessary expenses and subsidies, an annual saving of Rs2,723 billion is achievable, which currently accounts for 70 percent of the budget expenditure.

“Pakistan’s fiscal deficit has reached a 22-year high of 7.9% last year, with a debt ratio of 78%,” the report said and added Pakistan’s total revenue is recorded at a low level of 12.8% of GDP.

The World Bank has recommended debt management and establishing a single treasury account for the improvement of the economy, saying that Pakistan can save Rs2,723 billion annually by eliminating unnecessary expenses and subsidies. This amounts to a saving of 4% of the GDP.

The report suggests that limiting the development budget can save 315 billion. Moreover, since health and education are provincial matters, it is possible to save Rs328 billion. The report also recommends that if the province bears 90 percent of the cost of BISP, it can save Rs217 billion.