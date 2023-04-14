SC denies news regarding alleged scuffle between judges

The Supreme Court on Friday refuted a news report regarding an alleged altercation and scuffle between Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by SC PRO, reference an utterly false news report regarding an alleged altercation and scuffle between Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan during their walk in the evening on 13.04.2023 in the Judges’ Colony Park.

This report has been carried and highlighted through various social media platforms, it added.

It said : The report is hereby refuted in the strongest terms. It is false, mischievous and malicious. No such incident took place.“

“The fake reporting about the Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is a serious violation of the law and represents an effort by disaffected elements to diminish the dignity of the Court and its Honorable members”, it added.