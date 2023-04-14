Dar holds virtual meeting with WB South Asia Vice President

Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday held a virtual meeting with Martin Raiser, South Asia Vice President of the World Bank.

The meeting was part of the World Bank-IMF (International Monetary Fund) Spring Meetings 2023 being held in Washington.

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha, Special Assistant to the PM (SAPM) on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Federal Board of Revenue Chairman and Special Secretary Finance joined the meeting via video link from Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Ahmad Khan, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Jamil Ahmad, Secretary Finance and Secretary Economic EAD attended the meeting in person.

The minister informed the WB vice president about the completion of World Bank-supported reforms, especially those supported under the Resilient Institutions Strengthening Programme-II (RISE), under which major reforms like harmonisation of GST had been completed.

He also thanked the World Bank team for supporting Pakistan on flood rehabilitation and reconstruction.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin appreciated Pakistan’s efforts on ensuring expeditious processing of all flood related projects.

He especially thanked the Pakistani side on completing reforms under the RISE programme which would contribute to ensure macroeconomic stability in the country.