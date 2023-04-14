NA rejects SC order, passes condemnation resolution

The National Assembly on Friday while categorically rejecting yesterday’s order of the 8-member Supreme Court bench, passed a condemnation resolution against the order, whereas the bill for further amendments related to the suo moto notice of the Chief Justice, and resolution regarding the utilisation of the amount deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund for the rehabilitation of flood affectees.

Parliament’s prerogative of legislation

The National Assembly unanimously passed a resolution stating in categorical terms that the parliament’s prerogative of legislation can neither be usurped nor can be interfered into.

The resolution moved by Musa Gilani rejected what it stated the aggressive attempt by the Supreme Court of Pakistan to usurp the parliament’s authority.

The resolution expressed concerns that one organ of the state on the occasion of Golden Jubilee celebrations of 1973 blatantly violated the constitution which itself is an undesirable practice. According to the constitution no institution can interfere in the affairs of other.

The house through its resolution made it clear that powers rests with the parliament to approve or reject the budget, money bill, financial matters and the release of resources. It said no other institution can neither take over this authority from the parliament nor can it suspend or cancel it. Doing so will amount to violating the fundamental concept of the constitution.

The resolution also voiced its concerns over fixing of Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure Bill) bill, which is yet to be enacted, for hearing before a controversial and unilateral eight member bench saying this has added another black chapter in the country’s history. It said this contrary to constitution and law practice, which demonstrates haste, is condemnable.

The resolution rejected the bench saying its decision cannot be considered as a valid one. It directed the federal government to carefully examine this blatant breach of the constitution and take steps as per the law for its rectification.

Resolution on dam fund

The National Assembly also unanimously passed a resolution to utilise the amount deposited in the Supreme Court of Pakistan Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund for the rehabilitation of flood affectees.

The resolution was moved by Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das who said that the then chief justice Saqib Nisar against the tradition of the judiciary illegally established a dam fund on July 10, 2018, for the construction of water reservoirs and dams.

The resolution said as per the news a five members bench headed by the present chief justice was informed that Rs16.53 billion had been deposited in the dam fund so far.

It said that the deposited fund would reach Rs16.98 billion during the next quarter.

However, the resolution demanded that the deposited fund should be placed in the national exchequer and the said amount should be utilised for the rehabilitation of people affected by the floods of 2022.

NA passes ‘Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023’

Meanwhile, the NA also passed the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023 moved by Shaza Fatima which is aimed at facilitating and strengthening the Supreme Court in the exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.

Speaking on the occasion, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said that legislation is the prerogative of the parliament which has never interfered in the affairs of other institutions. He said this bill will facilitate the litigants and also strengthen the judiciary.

Minister for Power Khurram Dastagir said this piece of legislation does not infringe upon the independence of judiciary. He said through this legislation, we want to ensure that there is greater transparency in the procedures of the apex court.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said we want to strengthen the hands of the judiciary so that the people get speedy justice. He said parliament is the mother democracy.

He said that the remarks made by the Army Chief during an in-camera briefing on security situation regarding this house as well as the office of the Prime Minister are welcoming. He stressed that the parliament has never trespassed in the territory of other institutions and we also does not want trespassing in our institution.

The National Assembly also passed the Code of Civil Procedure Amendment Bill, 2023 and the National Accountability Amendment Bill, 2023.

These were moved by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar.