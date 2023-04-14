Kashee’s - A makeup inspiration for all

Kashif Aslam, popularly known as “Kashee,” has established himself as a successful makeup artist not only in Pakistan but also internationally. He has made a name for himself in the competitive makeup industry by constantly evolving and staying up-to-date with the latest trends and techniques.

With immense training, Kashif developed his skills and has worked with numerous Indian celebrities, including Urvashi Dhlakia, Sweta Tiwari, and Esha Deol, to name a few. These collaborations have set off his career as one of the top makeup artists in Pakistan.

Kashif’s makeup skills were highlighted even more when he collaborated with different models, fashion designers, and photographers. He worked as a leading makeup artist in various events and fashion shows, and his beauty salon had a huge client base for different beauty-related services.

His core skill is makeup artistry, which includes bridal and model makeup. His beauty salon offers not only makeup services but also other beauty services that people require on a routine basis.

The secret of Kashee’s flawless makeup:

According to Kashif, makeup isn’t just about beauty products; it goes way beyond that! It is an art that requires creativity, imagination, and unsullied craftsmanship. Inspirations are needed to be drawn from different sources, such as knowing about beauty pioneers, the history of makeup, understanding color combinations and matching skills according to skin tones, keeping a close watch on international makeup artists and trying to learn the smartest tips and tricks to recreate oneself as a unique MUA.

Kashee believes that every makeup artist needs to remain knowledgeable of the latest trends that are not only changing locally but also making waves on an international level.

He owns his very own chain of Kashee’s Beauty Salon in Karachi and Lahore, and the salons are built in such a lavish manner that every customer feels special and is treated in a special way too. Numerous brides get ready with the impeccable Kashee’s signature makeup look every day, and numerous clients want to get their hair done by Kashif.

The MUA is a constant inspiration and a trendsetter for all his peers and clients, and by immersing himself in the world of makeup artistry, he is known to be the perfect blend of talent, hard work, and creativity in the dynamic world of Pakistani makeup industry.

Kashif’s infinite knowledge and learning have helped him stand at the point where he is now. Not only that, he now also owns his own line of cosmetics by the name of Kashee’s Cosmetics that include different makeup products for eyes, lips, nails, and face.

The talented makeup artist has his own way of presenting his clients with style and creativity. He works on the style of makeup, the detailing of every aspect of how the facial features should appear, and which hairdo will complement specific makeup looks the most. Understanding the needs of the clients and making sure that they look their best on their big day is what fuels creativity within Kashif.

In conclusion, Kashee has emerged as one of the top makeup artists in Pakistan by constantly evolving and staying up-to-date with the latest trends and techniques. His passion for makeup artistry, creativity, and hard work have made him a constant inspiration and trendsetter for all his peers and clients.