Jason Momoa reveals why he rejected ‘Drax’s’ role in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Jason Momoa, known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Aquaman, was reportedly offered the role of Drax in the 2014 film Guardians of the Galaxy, but ultimately turned it down. According to the website Fandom Wire, James Gunn, the director of the movie, shortlisted actors Isaiah Mustafa, Patrick Wade, Dave Bautista, and Momoa for the role.

In an interview, Momoa explained why he rejected the Marvel role, saying, “I think it’s perfectly cast. Dave [Bautista] is perfect for that role, for Drax. It didn’t really fit in my time because I’ve done so many things where I don’t say much and I’m colored up and I have my shirt off again.” He added, “I was on Stargate: Atlantis for four years playing a similar character called Ronon, who was an alien who didn’t say much and grunted. I’ve been there and done that, whether people have seen it or not. You want to stretch.”

Momoa further elaborated that he made a conscious decision to turn down action-based roles in order to direct his own film, Road to Paloma. He also revealed that he once met with the Russo Brothers, who are known for directing several Marvel films, but unfortunately the collaboration did not work out.

While Momoa rejected the role of Drax, he did not rule out playing a villain in a future film. “I don’t know. It was going to be a villain, I think. People always want to hire me to play a villain, you know?” he said.

Momoa’s rejection of the role may be surprising to some, considering the success he has had in action-oriented roles. However, it appears that the actor is interested in exploring a wider range of characters and projects, rather than being typecast into a particular genre or role.

Despite not appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy, Momoa has continued to build his successful career with roles in movies such as Justice League and Dune, as well as his ongoing lead role in the TV series See.