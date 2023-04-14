Rakesh Roshan gives update on Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4

“Krrish,” the superhero franchise starring Hrithik Roshan, has been a fan favorite across all age groups for years. The anticipation for the fourth installment of this beloved franchise has been high, and finally, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has provided some major updates about the upcoming film.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Rakesh Roshan revealed that the scripting for Krrish 4 has been underway since 2020. He clarified that the film will not begin before the end of next year, as the team is working on the script, and pre-production will only begin after that. Rakesh further stated that he likes to take his time in making a film and is not in a hurry to complete Krrish 4. He confidently added that such a concept has barely been attempted before in international movies, let alone India, which is why it is taking time.

The emotional core of the film will revolve around the father-son track, according to Rakesh Roshan. He also mentioned that the earlier installments of the Krrish franchise were spaced many years apart.

Hrithik Roshan had earlier confirmed that the next installment of Krrish is in the making and that fans can expect an update on the same by the end of this year. He added that “Everything is set but we are stuck on one little technicality. Hopefully, we will overcome that by year-end. Krrish 4 is definitely in the pipeline, and it will happen real soon.”

The Krrish franchise is known for its exceptional storytelling, action sequences, and heartwarming characters. With Rakesh Roshan’s statement, fans can rest assured that the team is working hard to create another blockbuster film. The wait might be long, but it will undoubtedly be worth it.