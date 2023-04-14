Rent-a-Gent: Tokyo man gets paid to do nothing, absolutely nails it!

In a world where everyone is hustling and bustling, one man in Tokyo has found a way to make a living by doing absolutely nothing! Shoji Morimoto, the “Rent-a-Gent,” is charging a whopping $71 to accompany clients and not let them get bored with their work.

That’s right folks, he gets paid to simply exist!

With a staggering 4000 sessions under his belt in just four years, Shoji has become quite the popular guy.

His lean build and average looks have not deterred his nearly quarter-million Twitter followers, who flock to him for companionship.

And get this - one repeat customer has hired him a mind-boggling 270 times! Talk about job security!

From playing on see-saws in the park to waving goodbye to strangers from train windows, Shoji is the ultimate professional at not doing anything in particular.

But let’s not kid ourselves - it takes a certain kind of talent to be able to provide absolutely nothing and still keep people coming back for more.

In a world where everyone is searching for meaning and purpose, Shoji has found a way to make a career out of nothingness.

And who knows, maybe we can all learn a thing or two from him. After all, they say “less is more,” and in Shoji’s case, less is worth $71 a pop!