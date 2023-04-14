Shahid Kapoor stuns in the first teaser of “Bloody Daddy”

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has taken on the role of a ruthless mafia don in his upcoming film “Bloody Daddy”, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film, which is an official adaptation of the 2011 French movie “Nuit Blanche”, follows the story of a gangster who is forced to deal with a drug deal gone wrong.

The first teaser for the film was shared on social media by Shahid on Thursday, and it has already created a buzz among his fans.

The teaser opens with Shahid entering the scene with a knife in one hand and bruises on his face, all the while looking dapper in a crisp suit. He then takes on a group of goons in a high-intensity action sequence, leaving them battered and bruised. The trailer also features Sanjay Kapoor, who echoes the viewers’ confusion about what is happening in the scene. The trailer ends with the tagline, “It’s all about the mafia, drugs, cops, family and lots and lots of blood.”

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film also features Ronit Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Diana Penty in pivotal roles. Many fans of Shahid have drawn comparisons between the film and Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick” franchise due to its action-packed nature. Some fans have even demanded a theatrical release of the movie.

In an interview, Shahid expressed his excitement for doing an action-packed film and praised the director Ali Abbas Zafar for his understanding of the genre. However, he also expressed his concerns about how such a movie can be adapted for a big-screen release after its OTT release. “Bloody Daddy” is set to have a direct-to-OTT release and will start streaming on June 9 on Jio Cinemas. The movie is billed as a “stylized relentless action-packed ride” and is set to be a treat for action movie fans.