Nepra jacks up power tariff for K-Electric consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Friday approved 58 paisa per unit increase in power tariff for K-Electric consumers.

As per the notification issued, the regulatory authority has given its approval for an increase of 58 paisa per unit in the price of electricity for consumers, under the monthly fuel charge adjustment of February.

According to the notification, K Electric had requested an increase of 66 paisa per unit from Nepra, but the authority decided to raise 58 paisa after a public hearing on FCA on March 30.

Nepra has stated that electricity consumers will be charged one rupee 13 paise less than January FCA. Previously, January FCA customers were charged Rs 71 paisa.

The notification further stated that the surge in electricity rates will only apply to bills for April and will be imposed on all customers of K-Electric, except for electric vehicle charging stations and Lifeline customers.