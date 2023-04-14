First Test captain Abdul Hafeez Kardar inducted into PCB Hallf of Fame

Pakistan Cricket Team’s first skipper Abdul Hafeez Kardar was posthumously inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame as PCB Managament Committee Chairman Najam Sethi presented a commemorative cap and specially-designed plaque to his son Shahid Hafeez Kardar in Lahore.

The family of Shahid Hafeez Kardar was also present, as they received the cap and plaque in front of Abdul Hafeez Kardar enclosure at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Kardar led Pakistan to their first ever Test win in the second Test match against India and went on to play 26 Test matches, in which he scored 927 runs.

He had the highest score of 93, as he could not score a century but scored five half centuries in his international career.

Kardar passed away at the age of 71 in 1996 in Islamabad.