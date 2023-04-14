Top 10 Pakistani dramas to binge watch today

Pakistani dramas are celebrated worldwide for their exceptional content, captivating storylines, and talented actors. Although the “Saas Bahu” genre is quite popular, there are numerous Pakistani dramas with unique themes and brilliant performances that deserve recognition.

Here are ten must-watch Pakistani dramas that offer a wide range of storylines.

“Kuch Ankahee” is a lighthearted drama that deals with various social issues. The story revolves around a father who fights for his daughter’s inheritance rights. This drama stars Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas, and Sheheryar Munawar in pivotal roles and is currently being aired on ARY Digital.

“Sar-e-Rah,” a six-episode miniseries, deals with issues of women’s rights, childlessness, workplace harassment, and transgender issues. The drama was directed by Ahmed Bhatti and featured an ensemble cast, including Saba Qamar, Muneeb Butt, Saboor Aly, Hareem Farooq, and Sunita Marshall.

“Parizaad,” starring Ahmed Ali Akbar, is a timeless piece of art that tells the story of a dark-skinned boy’s life journey. The drama was written by Hashim Nadeem and directed by Shahzad Kashmiri.

“Alif” is a spiritual drama that follows the journey of finding spiritual love after falling in love with a mortal being. The drama stars Hamza Ali Abbasi, Manzer Sehbai, Sajal Aly, and Kubra Khan in pivotal roles and is directed by Haseeb Hassan.

“Shehnai” is a lighthearted romantic comedy that follows the story of a girl and boy who want out of an arranged marriage. This drama stars Ramsha Khan and Affan Waheed in the lead and is directed by Ahmed Bhatti.

“Udaari,” starring Ahsan Khan and Hina Altaf, highlights the issue of child abuse and brought this topic into the limelight. The drama features exceptional performances by the entire cast, including Samiya Mumtaz, Bushra Ansari, Urwa Hocane, and Farhan Saeed.

“Ranjha Ranjha Kardi” is a classic tale of love between a mentally handicapped man and the daughter of a sweeper. This drama stars Iqra Aziz and Imran Ashraf and is directed by Kashif Nisar.

“Sinf E Aahan” revolves around six passionate female army cadets (Kubra Khan, Ramsha Khan, Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Syra Yusuf, and Yehali Tashiya Kalidasa) who empower themselves to fight for their country and deal with personal issues. This drama is directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Umera Ahmed.

“Prem Gali” is a lighthearted drama that follows the story of a young couple trying to escape their enclosed family circle. Starring Farhan Saeed and Sohai Ali Abro, this drama is a beautiful story of love.

In conclusion, Pakistani dramas have a lot to offer and should be watched by viewers who appreciate exceptional storytelling and performances. These ten dramas are an excellent starting point for those looking to explore the Pakistani drama industry.