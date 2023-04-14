Adult girl kills father who dares to oppose her ‘love marriage’

A 30-year-old Sadia killed her own father along with the help of her friend Ashraf in the bid to remove ‘hurdle’ so she could tie the knot of her choice.

She later body was buried in the yard of the house.

Jhang police recovered the body and arrested the accused.

The deceased’s seven year old kid Zulfiqar pleaded Police to arrest the accused behind the gruesome killing.

Read More:

He said accused Ashraf made secret contact with her cousin sister and his father and his father asked him not to visit house and out of revenge he killed his father.

He said Ashraf and his brother Ali tortured the family and beat them badly.

According to Police accused Ashraf is a gang member and has been involved in many cases before.

Jhang Police Spokesman Muhammad Aun Raza said Police have recovered the dead body from killer’s house yard after investigation and arrested Sadia Bibi and his friend Ashraf.

The family members of the deceased have demanded from the police that the killers should be given the toughest punishment.