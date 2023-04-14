Nawazuddin Siddiqui to star in romcom ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra!’ with Neha Sharma

Renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be making his return to the big screen in a romantic comedy with a twist. “Jogira Sara Ra Ra!” features Nawazuddin and Neha Sharma as a unique couple determined to resist falling in love.

The film is written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali and directed by Kushan Nandy. Produced by Naeem A. Siddiqui, with Kiran Shyam Shroff as the creative producer, the teaser for the movie has already been released.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, “While my fans love to see me playing dark characters, I enjoy being in the light. And I am confident that this time even they will enjoy the laughs with this oddball couple who are determined to not lose their hearts to each other come what may. It’s an original and refreshing subject, like a hawa ka jhonka.”

The film was shot in various locations including Lucknow, Barabanki, Rahimabad, Varanasi, and Mumbai. It also features supporting roles played by Zarina Wahab, Sanjay Mishra, and Mahakshay Chakraborty.

View this post on Instagram

Director Kushan Nandy said that Jogira Sara Ra Ra! was a special film for him. He enjoyed making it with Nawazuddin and Neha, and praised Nawazuddin’s comic timing and Neha’s goofiness.

Neha Sharma expressed similar sentiments, calling the shooting experience a memorable one. She said that she had a lot of fun on set and couldn’t wait for audiences to enjoy the film, which she described as good, clean entertainment that the whole family can enjoy.

Jogira Sara Ra Ra! is set to be released in theaters on May 12.