Netflix announces final season of popular teen comedy ‘Never Have I Ever’

The popular Netflix teen comedy ‘Never Have I Ever’ is coming to an end, as the streaming service announced that the fourth season will be the final one. The show, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, has been a hit since its debut in 2020, and has become a fan-favorite due to its charming cast and relatable storyline.

The show follows the life of Devi Vishwakumar, an Indian-American high school student, played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, as she navigates her way through the ups and downs of adolescence. Devi has had her share of romantic complications, with two love interests, Paxton Hall-Yoshida and Ben Gross, played by Darren Barnet and Jaren Lewison, respectively.

The final season will see Devi dealing with the aftermath of Paxton’s departure for college and the introduction of a new love interest named Ethan, played by Michael Cimino. Additionally, there will be a wedding in the final season, although the identities of the bride and groom have not been revealed.

Ramakrishnan, who has been a breakout star due to her portrayal of Devi, has expressed her satisfaction with how the show concludes. “I think it’s going to be great,” she said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I love it. I think it’s a superb ending. We go out with a bang.”

The rest of the main cast, including Poorna Jagannathan as Devi’s mother, Nalini Vishwakumar, Richa Moorjani as Devi’s cousin, Kamala, and Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young as Devi’s friends, Fabiola Torres and Eleanor Wong, respectively, will also be returning for the final season.

The announcement of the show’s end has been met with mixed reactions from fans, with some disappointed that it will not be continuing beyond the fourth season. However, others are excited to see how the show wraps up and what surprises the final season has in store.

‘Never Have I Ever’ has been a standout series on Netflix, tackling important issues such as mental health, cultural identity, and sexuality, while also delivering plenty of laughs and heartwarming moments. The final season is set to premiere on June 8, 2023, and fans are eager to see how Devi’s story comes to a close.