Traffic cop dragged on car’s bonnet for over 1 km. Video

A traffic warden was dragged on top of the vehicle’s bonnet for about a kilometre ignoring cop’s signal to stop.

Police said there were two occupants in the car, both of whom have been identified and processed criminal antecedents.

The incident occurred in Indian Punjab city Ludhiana.

Ludhiana Police on Friday said the incident took place at the Mata Rani Chowk, near the municipal corporation office intersection in the city, on Thursday afternoon after on-duty Traffic Head Constable Hardeep Singh signalled the car to stop.

