ASUS ROG Phone 7 series: New gaming phones everyone is talking about!

ASUS has launched its latest gaming smartphones, the ASUS ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, which are set to take the gaming smartphone market by storm.

The Lenovo Legion Smartphone branch has been discontinued, and Black Shark is reportedly experiencing problems with its upcoming Black Shark phones.

However, ASUS is ready to introduce another generation of its gaming smartphone branch, with both the ROG Phone 7 and 7 Ultimate packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

AeroActive cooler 7

While the two phones have the same specifications, the Ultimate has some additional features such as the AeroActive Portal, which opens to allow air directly onto the built-in vapor chamber.

This feature gives the phone a unique look and a “Transformers” feel. The Ultimate also includes the ROG Vision display in the back.

The cooling system of the ASUS ROG Phone 7 series has been upgraded, with the GameCool7 cooling system offering a Boron Nitride layer, Dual Graphite Sheets, and an area of 16,000mm², which improves thermal efficiency by 10%.

The Ultimate version also includes the AeroActive Cooler 7, which keeps temperatures low and enhances cooling when connected to the phone’s thermal efficiency.

Additionally, the cooler also has a subwoofer and a 3.5mm audio jack with Direct Tuning, making for an immersive audio experience.

AirTrigger controls

The ROG Phone 7 series includes AirTrigger Shoulder controls with support for Gestures and Gyroscope Aiming and an X-axis linear vibration motor for realistic haptic feedback for on-screen buttons. It also offers ray-tracing support for future games.

Hardware

In terms of technical specifications, the ROG Phone 7 has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with up to 165 Hz of variable refresh rate and 720 Hz of touch sampling rate.

The phones pack a 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging, a 50 MP IMX766 main camera, 13 MP ultrawide, and 5 MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32 MP camera.

Pricing

The ROG Phone 7 is available for pre-order today in Europe and Taiwan through ASUS’ online store and retail partners.

The vanilla version starts at 999 Euros, while the Ultimate with AeroActive Cooler is priced at €1,399. The cooler can also be purchased separately for €110. Both phones come with an IP54 rating for splash resistance.