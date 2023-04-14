Pakistan thrash New Zealand by 88 runs in first T20I

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam elected to bat first against New Zealand after winning the toss at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore in the first T20I of the series.

New Zealand batting

Zaman Khan gave Pakistan an early breakthrough in the second over as he trapped Chad Bowes LBW whereas Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled Will Young in the next over.

Faheem Ashraf was introduced in the fifth over, who also picked up his first wicket in the same over and New Zealand were struggling at 30 for the loss of three wickets after six overs.

Haris Rauf took his first wicket in the 11th over when he got New Zealand skipper Tom Latham LBW for 20 runs. New Zealand were in deep trouble as they lost fourth wicket for 56 runs.

Mark Chapman was New Zealand’s top scorer with 34 runs, but Shadab Khan got his wicket and New Zealand lost fifth wicket for 75 runs.

James Neesham hit Haris Rauf a six in the 14th over but the fast bowler took revenge by dismissing him and Rachin Ravindra in the same over, as New Zealand lost seven wickets for 89 runs.

Imad Wasim got two wickets in the 15th over whereas Haris Rauf bowled them out for 94 runs when he took his fourth wicket, his career’s best figures of 18 for four.

Pakistan batting

Babar Azam started the innings on a positive note, but hitting a cover drive for four in the first over of Matt Henry. That was followed by two fours by Muhammad Rizwan in the next over of Adam Milne, but he was trapped LBW on last ball of the first over, as Pakistan lost first wicket for 14 runs.

Fakhar Zaman showed some aggression in the fourth over as he hit two boundaries but Pakistan lost their second wicket in the fifth over as Adam Milne bowled Babar Azam for nine runs.

Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman had a half-century partnership for the third wicket as they helped Pakistan reach 91 in 10 overs.

Saim Ayub played a classic shot for six in the 11th over of Adam Milne but unfortunately could not reach 50 as he got run out in the next over.

He was dismissed after scoring 47 runs as Pakistan lost their third wicket for 109 runs.

Matt Henry took two wickets in the 13th over as Matt Henry removed Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed back to back.

Pakistan were 135 for six after 15 overs as Fakhar Zaman was also dismissed after scoring 47 runs.

James Neesham dismissed Imad Wasim for 16 runs whereas Matt Henry got wicket of Shaheen Shah Afridi to complete his hat-trick.

Haris Rauf and Faheem Ashraf made sure Pakistan reached 180 runs as they were dismissed in the last over and Pakistan were bowled out for 182 runs.

Toss

Babar Azam said at the toss that many runs were scored on that pitch in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches so they would try to score at least 180-190 runs.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan would open the innings whereas Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub would come at 3 and 4 respectively.

Shan Masood, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Haris were benched whereas Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf were included in the team as all-rounders.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan were included in the Playing XI as fast bowlers.