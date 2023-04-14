Livescore Updates: Pakistan sets 183 runs target for New Zealand

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam elected to bat first against New Zealand after winning the toss at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore in the first T20I of the series.

Pakistan batting

Babar Azam started the innings on a positive note, but hitting a cover drive for four in the first over of Matt Henry. That was followed by two fours by Muhammad Rizwan in the next over of Adam Milne, but he was trapped LBW on last ball of the first over, as Pakistan lost first wicket for 14 runs.

Fakhar Zaman showed some aggression in the fourth over as he hit two boundaries but Pakistan lost their second wicket in the fifth over as Adam Milne bowled Babar Azam for nine runs.

Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman had a half-century partnership for the third wicket as they helped Pakistan reach 91 in 10 overs.

Saim Ayub played a classic shot for six in the 11th over of Adam Milne but unfortunately could not reach 50 as he got run out in the next over.

He was dismissed after scoring 47 runs as Pakistan lost their third wicket for 109 runs.

Matt Henry took two wickets in the 13th over as Matt Henry removed Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed back to back.

Pakistan were 135 for six after 15 overs as Fakhar Zaman was also dismissed after scoring 47 runs.

Toss

Babar Azam said at the toss that many runs were scored on that pitch in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches so they would try to score at least 180-190 runs.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan would open the innings whereas Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub would come at 3 and 4 respectively.

Shan Masood, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Haris were benched whereas Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf were included in the team as all-rounders.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan were included in the Playing XI as fast bowlers.