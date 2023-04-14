Livescore Updates: Pakistan elect to bat first against New Zealand

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam elected to bat first against New Zealand after winning the toss at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore in the first T20I of the series.

Babar Azam said at the toss that many runs were scored on that pitch in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches so they would try to score at least 180-190 runs.

Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan would open the innings whereas Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub would come at 3 and 4 respectively.

Shan Masood, Naseem Shah, Ihsanullah, Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Haris were benched whereas Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf were included in the team as all-rounders.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan were included in the Playing XI as fast bowlers.