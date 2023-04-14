Nicki Minaj announces ‘Princess Diana’ remix with Ice Spice

In a surprise announcement, Nicki Minaj revealed that she will be releasing a remix of her hit song ‘Princess Diana’ featuring Ice Spice. However, it wasn’t just the remix that had fans buzzing - it was also Minaj’s mention of Ariana Grande during the announcement.

During an Instagram live session, Minaj told fans that she had spoken to Grande about the remix and that the ‘Positions’ singer was excited about it. “I just spoke to Ariana and she’s so happy for me,” Minaj said. “She’s like, ‘Oh my god, Nicki, I’m so excited for you.’ She’s a real one.”

Minaj and Grande have collaborated on several songs in the past, including ‘Bed’ and ‘Side to Side’. The two have also been close friends for years, often sharing pictures and messages of support on social media.

Fans were thrilled to hear Minaj mention Grande during the announcement, with many taking to social media to express their excitement. “I can’t wait for this remix,” one fan tweeted. “And it’s so cool that Nicki and Ariana are still supporting each other like this.”

The ‘Princess Diana’ remix with Ice Spice is set to drop on May 14th, and fans are already counting down the days. Minaj has been teasing the remix for weeks, and the addition of Ice Spice has only added to the anticipation.

Ice Spice, whose real name is Melanie Brown, was a member of the iconic girl group Spice Girls. The group rose to fame in the 1990s with hits like ‘Wannabe’ and ‘Say You’ll Be There’. Ice Spice has also had a successful solo career, with her debut album ‘Hot’ reaching number one in the UK.

With Minaj, Ice Spice, and Grande all involved in this remix, fans are expecting nothing but greatness. May 14th can’t come soon enough.