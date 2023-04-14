KGF 3 in the works? Hombale Films hints at the beginning of the third installment

The KGF franchise has been a hit among fans with just two films under its belt. The second chapter, released last year, grossed over 1000 crores worldwide, cementing its place in Indian cinema history. On the one-year anniversary of KGF Chapter 2, Hombale Films hinted at the start of Chapter 3, expected to begin filming next year.

In a video shared on the production house’s social media handle with the caption “The most powerful promise kept by the most powerful man is going viral and for all the good reasons,” the team hinted at the beginning of KGF 3.

The latest video update appears to be a nod to the success of Chapter 2 and a tribute to the fans who celebrated the mass adventures of Rocky Bhai. The video’s caption read, “KGF 2 took us on an epic journey with unforgettable characters and action. A global celebration of cinema, breaking records, and winning hearts. Here’s to another year of great storytelling!” Director Prashant Neel had previously suggested a possible 2025 release date for KGF 3, but the production team may provide pre-production updates in the coming days.

Yash, the lead actor in KGF, has not announced any new projects since the success of KGF Chapter 2. He has been in hibernation mode, focusing on his personal life. However, reports suggest that he may announce his next project this month, on the one-year anniversary of KGF Chapter 2.

The upcoming film is said to be a bigger, grander spectacle than the KGF films. Prashant Neel, the director of the KGF franchise, is busy shooting the climax of his next project, “Salaar,” which features Prabhas, Shruthi Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles. The movie is expected to be an action entertainer beyond the KGF films and is slated for release towards the end of the year.