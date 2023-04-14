Twitter, eToro join forces to disrupt finance industry!

In a move that aligns with CEO Elon Musk’s plans of making Twitter “the biggest financial institution in the world,” the social media giant has partnered with eToro, a social trading platform, to offer its users the ability to trade stocks and cryptocurrencies.

After a period of updates, Twitter users will be able to access and trade financial assets available on eToro through their Twitter accounts, making microblogging website a potential trading platform for every stock or crypto trader.

While Twitter’s ‘cashtags’ feature already allows users to view market charts and prices for a limited number of financial instruments and companies, the eToro partnership brings new instruments and asset classes onto the platform.

Twitter has added a ‘view on eToro’ button alongside all its financial charts, which takes users to the official eToro site, where they can buy or sell their assets.

According to eToro’s CEO, Yoni Assia, the partnership will enable the company to reach new audiences and connect better the brands of Twitter and eToro, as more users are interacting on Twitter and educating themselves about the markets.

With the addition of the eToro partnership, Twitter is poised to become a significant player in the financial industry.