Pakistan witnesses a surge in gold prices

The price of 24 karat gold per tola surged by Rs1100 to reach Rs218,600 on Friday, as compared to its previous day’s value of Rs217,500.

As per the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also witnessed an increase of Rs943 and reached Rs187,414, up from Rs186,471. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose to Rs171,796 from Rs170,932.

Moreover, the price of per tola silver climbed by Rs20 to close at Rs2570, while the rate of ten-gram silver also went up by Rs17.15 and reached Rs2,203.36.

According to the association, the value of gold in the global market increased by US$ 07 to $2034 from $2027.