PM laments waste of martyrs’ sacrifices in past four years

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said on Friday that the hard-earned through great sacrifices of the country’s martyrs had been wasted in the past four years.

This, he said, during the in-camera session chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf held in the National Assembly hall on Friday.

The Army Chief will address the special session on national security issues, which will be attended by federal ministers, the Acting Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir, and the chief ministers of all four provinces.

Mr Sharif while crediting the restoration of peace to the great sacrifices made by the country’s martyrs, pointed out that Pakistan had lost over 80,000 lives in its fight against terrorism. However, he raised concerns about the resurgence of terrorism in the country and questioned who was responsible for it, particularly given the wasted efforts of the past four years.

Minister for defence Khawaja Asif, Mnister for Interior Rana Sanaullah, Secretary Information, Secretaries of all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir were also invited in the meeting.