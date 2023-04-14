Parliament will not tolerate any ‘judicial trespassing’: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Friday said Parliament would not tolerate any trespassing into its affairs.

Firebrand speaker alleged that nowadays Supreme Court of Pakistan has been playing leading role in politics.

Asif claimed more politics is being played in SC in comparison to politicians.

“We want judiciary to be empowered,” he said.

Defense minister said every institution of the state should respect constitutional limits of others.

He said Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill 2023 in fact empowered the hands of justices and not weekend them.

NA passes bills

The House also took up Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Bill,2023 and passed further amendments. The appeal time period has been increased from 30 days to 60 days

The House passed the Bill further to amend the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 [The National Accountability Amendment) Bill, 2023].

The House passes the Bill further to amend the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 [The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill 2023.