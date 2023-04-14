SC refutes alleged scuffle between apex court judges claims

Supreme Court of Pakistan spokesperson on Friday refuted social media clams regarding an alleged altercation and scuffle between SC Judges during their walk in the evening heled 13.04.2023 in the Judges’ Colony Park.

According to the press statement issued by the SC Spokesperson Hina Firdous Public Relations Officer (PRO), an utterly false news report regarding an alleged altercation and scuffle between Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan during their walk in the evening on 13.04.2023 in the Judges' Colony Park has been carried and highlighted through various social media platforms.

“This report has been carried and highlighted through various social media platforms.

“The report is hereby refuted in the strongest terms. It is false, mischievous and malicious. No such incident took place. The fake reporting about the Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan is a serious violation of the law and represents an effort by disaffected elements to diminish the dignity of the Court and its Hon’ble members.”