Constitution and Parliament reflect people’s opinion: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir said on Friday that the country’s constitution and parliament are the reflection of the opinion of the people.

He said this during an in-camera session chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf held in the National Assembly hall on Friday.

Sources said that Gen Asim Munir said that the people of Pakistan are the centre of gravity, and that the Constitution of Pakistan and the Parliament are reflection of the people’s views. He stated that the people express their opinions through these institutions, which provide a framework for their participation in governance.

The Army Chief went on to say that sovereignty belongs to Almighty Allah, and the Constitution has been authorized by His command. The Constitution specifies that power should be exercised by the elected representatives of the people.

General Asim also paid tribute to the individuals who were responsible for drafting the Constitution of 1973.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted that Pakistan had lost over 80,000 lives in its fight against terrorism. The premier emphasised that peace had been restored in the country through the tremendous sacrifices of these martyrs, but that these efforts were wasted in the past four years.