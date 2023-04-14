Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 6PM | SAMAA TV | 14th April 2023 Samaa News Headlines 6PM | SAMAA TV | 14th April 2023 Apr 14, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 6PM | SAMAA TV | 14th April 2023 Recommended Supreme Court directs State Bank to disburse funds for Punjab elections SC refutes alleged scuffle between apex court judges claims Babar Azam to play 100th T20I for Pakistan on Friday Related Stories How to make a samosa, roll wrapper? The village of ‘widows and orphans’ Amazing health benefits of pomegranate Most Popular Eid ul Fitr 2023: Federal govt announces 5 holidays Eid ul Fitr 2023: Saudi Arabia announces four days holidays Imran said he’ll become PM if he married Bushra bibi, claims nikahkhwan