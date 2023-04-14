Babar Azam to play 100th T20I for Pakistan on Friday

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam will play his 100th T20 International match on Friday, as Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the first T20 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The skipper of Pakistan will become third player from his country to complete century of T20 international matches.

Shoaib Malik (124) and Muhammad Hafeez (119) were the first two players from Pakistan to complete the century of T20 International matches.

Babar Azam will have a chance to climb his position in the list of top scorers of T20 Internationals as well.

Babar Azam currently has 3355 T20I runs and needs 177 runs to leapfrog Martin Guptill, who is in the third place currently.

Martin Guptill last represented New Zealand in 2022 and despite scoring a century and a half century in 2023 PSL, was not selected in the team for Pakistan tour.

India’s Rohit Sharma (4008) and Virat Kohli (3853) are top two scorers of T20I but Babar Azam has an opportunity to get close to them, as he will lead Pakistan in five T20I matches against New Zealand.