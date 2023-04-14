Funny old world: The week’s offbeat news

From simulated Martian isolation to a caged crane craving company. Your weekly roundup of offbeat stories from around the world.

- Home bodies -

Loved lockdown? Nostalgic for being cooked up at home for months on end? Well NASA may just have the thing for you.

They are looking for volunteers to spend a year with three other guinea pigs in a small house done out to mimic life is a Mars module.

You will have your own single bedroom, get to share a bathroom and have the chance to grow your own greens and tomatoes.

The “simulation habitat” inside a hangar in Houston, Texas even has its own Martian backyard with an airlock leading to a small “outdoor” reconstruction of the Red Planet’s environment.

The idea behind the experiment, catchily called the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog, is to see how voyagers cope with the long stints far from home.

But there are perks. The backyard has a treadmill. “We really can’t have them just walking around in circles for six hours,” joked Suzanne Bell, head of NASA’s Behavioral Health and Performance Laboratory.

- Say watt? -

Did you know the Ancient Egyptians had electricity? Neither did historians nor Egyptologists. But rapper Maitre Gims is convinced the pharaohs had the pyramids wired 1,200 year ago.

“The science the Egyptians had is beyond understanding and historians know it,” the French-Congolese star told a YouTube channel.

“In the age of the Empire of Kush (from the 8th century BC) there was electricity, the pyramids you see there had gold on their peaks – gold is the best conductor of electricity,” he said.

But experts are not so sure. “The only power in Ancient Egypt was human power,” said French Egyptologist Guillemette Andreu-Lanoe.

Nor was there “gold on the summits of the pyramids, neither inside nor outside,” he added.

Gims, who is huge in the Francophone world, has “three million Twitter followers, 11 million on Facebook, 11 million on YouTube,” said disinformation specialist Tristan Mendes France.

“Good luck to history teachers in middle schools and high schools.”

- Big bird bros -

Man and beast have bonded since time immemorial. But one Indian farmer’s rapport with a large bird saw him go above and beyond, campaigning for his feathered friend to be set free after it was captured by wildlife authorities.

Mohammad Arif rescued the injured Sarus crane – a crimson-necked wetlands species that can grow up to 1.8 metres (six feet) in height – and nursed it back to health.

He set it free six weeks later but the crane remained near his home in the city of Amethi, trailing the farmer when he went for bike rides and eating out of his hands.

“The bird would stay with its family during the day and return in the evenings. Or in the afternoons when it was hungry it would come and wait at our door,” Arif, 30, told AFP of their blossoming bromance.

But their remarkable friendship was rudely interrupted last month when authorities captured the crane and later brought it to a zoo in Kanpur, a city more than four hours’ drive away.

“It has never lived in a cage before, it has always lived free,” he said. “That is why I think it was so distressed.”

- Cold feet Fox -

No clean and polish for media tycoon Rupert Murdoch after he and a dental hygienist-turned-conservative radio host abruptly called off their engagement according to reports.

The 92-year-old announced his planned nuptials less than a month ago, telling his own New York Post that he would wed Ann Lesley Smith and the pair would spend “the second half of our lives together.”

But Vanity Fair, citing unnamed sources close to Murdoch, said the wedding plans were suddenly halted.

The magazine reported one source saying Murdoch had become uncomfortable about 66-year-old Smith’s evangelical views.

All that glistens…