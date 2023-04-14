Meghan Markle to skip King Charles III’s coronation to spend time with kids

According to sources, former actor Meghan Markle will not be attending the coronation of King Charles III, which is expected to be held in a month’s time. The reason cited is that she wants to spend time with her children, Archie and Lilibet.

The coronation is scheduled to take place on May 6, which is also Archie’s fourth birthday. Reports suggest that Meghan does not want to miss spending the day with her older son.

There had been months of speculation over whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would receive an invitation to the coronation of the next UK monarch following their strained relationship with the royal family. However, it was reported last month that they had received an invitation. Nevertheless, considering the recent comments made by Prince Harry against the royal family in his new book “Spare” and interviews, it was uncertain whether they would attend the ceremony.

As per the latest statement released by a Harry and Meghan Markle spokeswoman, Prince Harry will be attending the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th, but he will be doing so alone. Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will remain in California with their mother.

Harry and Meghan were last seen with other members of the royal family at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022. Since their announcement in January 2020 that they would retire as senior working royals, the couple has been living in the US with their children.