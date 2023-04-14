Filmmaker David Dhawan confirms undergoing angioplasty

Filmmaker David Dhawan has cleared the air about his health condition after there were conflicting reports about what was ailing him. The prolific director confirmed that he underwent an angioplasty a few weeks ago and not a heart surgery as previously speculated.

He added that he is doing well now and thanked those who had expressed concern for his wellbeing.

This is not the first time David has faced a health scare. In 2012, he collapsed at a wedding reception and had a close brush with mortality. Fortunately, fellow filmmaker Apoorva Lakhia rushed to his assistance and saved his life. David expressed his gratitude to Apoorva and Kunal Kohli who also helped him during the incident. He also revealed that his family was initially worried but were reassured by the care he received at the hospital.

David recounted the events leading up to the 2012 incident, which he attributed to his diabetic condition. He had forgotten to eat after taking his insulin injection and started shivering and sweating at the party. His wife arrived shortly after and he was given some chocolate to help him feel better. He was then taken to Lilavati Hospital where he was treated by doctors who were familiar to him.

Following the 2012 incident, David’s son Varun took charge of his father’s physical fitness, controlling his diet and ensuring he goes for his morning walks. It is hoped that this time, David will remain in good health and will not need further medical attention.

David has been a prolific filmmaker with a career spanning over three decades. He has directed over 40 films and is known for his comedy movies. Some of his notable works include “Coolie No. 1”, “Hero No. 1”, and “Judwaa”. David’s son Varun has followed in his footsteps and has become a successful actor in his own right.