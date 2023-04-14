Wahaj Ali, Durefishan Saleem to star in crime thriller “Jurm,” latest short series

The trend of short series in the Pakistani drama industry continues to gain popularity, with big-name stars like Durefishan Saleem and Wahaj Ali joining the latest production, “Jurm.”

The crime thriller, written by Shah Yasir and directed by Mehreen Jabbar, features an impressive cast that includes Tooba Siddiqui, Atiqa Odho, Mohammad Ehteshamussin, Zhalay Sarhadi, Tazeen Hussain, and the lead duo of Wahaj and Durefishan. The teaser for the series has been released, and it promises to be a thrilling and exciting ride for viewers.

The teaser reveals that Wahaj’s character will be falsely accused of a crime, leading to a gripping chase and an uncertain outcome that will keep the audience on their toes. Fans are excited about this fresh and innovative approach to storytelling in Pakistani dramas, and they’re eagerly anticipating the release of Jurm.

The world of Pakistani dramas is evolving, and the shift towards short series is a reflection of this changing landscape. Viewers are hungry for new and exciting content, and this trend of mini-series is delivering just that. With the likes of Durefishan Saleem and Wahaj Ali joining in, it’s clear that this format has caught the attention of the biggest names in the industry.

As the production of “Jurm” gets underway, the public is eagerly anticipating its release, excited to experience the thrilling ride promised by the teaser. With a talented cast and a respected director at the helm, the stage is set for another hit in the world of Pakistani dramas.