PIA ‘ditches’ pilots, officers as March salary still pending

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PIA pilots and officers from pay group-5 to 10 have not received their March salary payments yet despite pilots warned to boycott.

PIA staff did not received salaries despite last working day. SAMAA TV reported that national carrier pilots also refused to operate the flights due to non-payment of salary.

Pakistan Air Line Pilots’ Association (PALPA) sources claimed national airline has assured payment of salary till before office timing.

Palpa sources further claimed strict action plan will be implemented in case of non-payment by the stipulated time.

PIA Spokesperson said pilots have been asked to operate only one flight for now while flights are being operated by alternative pilots.