Osman Khalid Butt, a well-known and talented actor and choreographer in the Pakistani drama industry, has announced the passing of his father, Mohammad Khalid Said Butt, on his Twitter account.

Osman, who is also known for his work in theatre, shared that his father had served the arts in Pakistan in various capacities, including as DG National Council of Arts and DG Lok Virsa. He had also received several awards, including the Pride of Performance from the Government of Pakistan and Officer de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres from the Government of France.

Osman credited his father for instilling in him and his siblings a love of art and creativity. His brother, Omar Khalid Butt, is a news anchor and writer.

The family is mourning the loss of their patriarch, and Osman requested his followers to pray for his father’s soul and for the family to find strength during this difficult time. The Namaz e Janaza (funeral prayer) for Mohammad Khalid Said Butt will be held at 2:30 pm on Friday at Khalid Masjid, Cavalry Ground Extension, Lahore.

Osman Khalid Butt has made a name for himself in the Pakistani entertainment industry, starring in numerous popular television dramas and movies. He is known for his intelligence and artistic talent, which he inherited from his father. Mohammad Khalid Said Butt’s contributions to the arts in Pakistan will be remembered and celebrated by many.

The passing of a loved one is never easy, but the family can take comfort in knowing that Mohammad Khalid Said Butt left a lasting legacy in the arts community. May he rest in peace, and may his family find comfort in the memories they shared with him.