Eid ul Fitr 2023: SBP announces week long bank holidays

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and its branch offices across the country will be closed for five days on Eid holidays.

The central bank notified that all commercial banks will remain closed from 21st to 25th April.

The federal government on Thursday already approved five holidays on Eid-ul-Fitr. Ministry of Interior issued a notification that Eid holidays will start from April 21 and conclude on April 25.

The approval of Eid-ul-Fitr holidays was recommended to the Cabinet Division.

