Pakistan Rupee thrashes US Dollar in interbank on IMF deal hopes

The Pakistani Rupee continued its recovery path against the US Dollar in the interbank trading since country’s finance minister and IMF director general made statements that Staff Level Agreement (SLA) would be inked soon as high chances Pakistan is going to complete the IMF loan revival programme successfully.

The new price of the local unit reached Rs284.40 after gaining 50 paisas. It is interesting to note that Pakistani currency gained Rs4.12 in last three days against the USD while in open market US dollar fell by Rs6.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said at a news briefing in Washington on Thursday said, “My hope is that with the goodwill of everyone, with the implementation of what has been already agreed by the Pakistani authorities, we can complete our current programme successfully.”

