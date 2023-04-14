How to make a samosa, roll wrapper?

Samosa Patti (wrapper) and roll Patti are two of the most popular types of pastry sheets used in many Pakistani dishes. These thin sheets are made from a combination of flour, water, and oil, and are typically used to wrap savory fillings such as spiced potatoes, vegetables, or meats.

The process of making samosa patti and roll patti requires a lot of skill and effort from the workers who make them. These workers often work long hours in hot, cramped conditions, and have to be very careful when rolling out the pastry sheets to ensure that they are uniform in thickness and shape.

In addition to the physical effort required to make samosa patti and roll patti, there is also a considerable amount of knowledge and experience required. Workers need to know the right proportions of flour, water, and oil to use, and they need to know how to mix and roll out the dough to achieve the desired texture and flavor.

The process of making samosa patti and roll patti involves several steps and requires a considerable amount of effort from the workers who make them. Here is a brief overview of the process:

Mixing the dough

The first step in making samosa patti and roll patti is to mix the dough. The dough is typically made from a combination of flour, water, and oil. The ingredients are mixed together to form a smooth, elastic dough.

Resting the dough

Once the dough is mixed, it is allowed to rest for some time. This allows the gluten in the dough to relax and makes it easier to roll out the pastry sheets later.

Rolling out the dough

After the dough has rested, it is rolled out into thin sheets. This is typically done using a rolling pin or a pastry sheeter. The sheets are rolled out to a uniform thickness, and then cut into small squares or rectangles.

Frying the pastry sheets

The pastry sheets are then fried in hot oil until they are crispy and golden brown. This gives them the characteristic texture and flavor that is so popular in samosas and other dishes.

To know more, watch the video below:

Despite the challenges involved in making samosa patti and roll patti, these pastry sheets are an essential ingredient in many popular dishes, and their popularity shows no signs of waning. Whether you are making samosas, spring rolls, or any other dish that calls for pastry sheets, the effort and skill that goes into making these delicious treats is truly remarkable.