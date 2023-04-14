Emergency NA session convened today amid brewing discord with legal eagles

Following the Supreme Court’s (SC) order to the central bank to release funds to the election commission for Punjab elections, the National Assembly (NA) speaker today summoned an emergency session of the lower house.

Sources privy to the matter said former president Asif Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other ruling coalition leaders have reached the Parliament House to participate in the huddle at 5 pm.

Matters pertaining to the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Bill, 2023 and the apex court order to the State Bank of Pakistan over releasing funds for the Punjab elections would take centre stage, added sources.

Top court directs SBP to disburse funds for Punjab polls

The in-chamber hearing regarding the release of funds for Punjab elections has concluded in the Supreme Court (SC) following which the top court ordered the central bank to disburse funds for the polls to the electoral watchdog.

The three-member bench, led by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, heard from officials of the Ministry of Finance, State Bank, Secretary Election Commission, and Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Usman Awan in an in-chamber proceeding.

The AGP stated that the government cannot release funds for elections as it has been prevented by Parliament.

The judges expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to release the funds and made it clear that the court order must be followed.

The SBP has been directed by the court to disburse Rs21 billion to the ECP to conduct the polls.