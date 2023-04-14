Three children die playing with hand grenade

Three children have been killed Friday after a hand grenade they mistook for a toy went off, near Rehman-Kahol Road in the border town of Chaman.

According to preliminary reports, the children were playing with explosives in the eastern area of Chaman city when it exploded.

Dr. Abdul Salam, Assistant Commissioner Chaman, who had earlier said that an inquiry is underway to determine where the children found the hand grenade, later said that the kids found the grenade in an empty house.

Kids might have picked up the explosives while playing nearby, he added.

Police, however, started an investigation to determine who had left the grenade in an open area, which belongs to a residential neighborhood.

The children were said to be aged between 10 and 12 years-old.

The victims have been identified as Abdul Matin (10), Abdul Qudous (12), who were brothers, and tragically died on the spot. Additionally, Bashir Ahmed (7) sustained severe injuries and was immediately transported to the hospital, and later succumbed to his wounds.

In the meantime, the Assistant Commissioner expressed concern regarding potential presence of additional explosive materials in the in the vacant house, prompting the deployment of a bomb disposal team.

Following a thorough inspection of the house, the area has been cordoned off.