Pakistan

SC election fund order: PM Shehbaz chairs huddle of ruling alliance

Top court had ordered central bank to disburse funds for Punjab elections
Usman Khan Apr 14, 2023
An emergency meeting is being chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with members of the ruling coalition and legal experts in attendance.

The meeting was summoned by the premier following the Supreme Court’s order for the central bank to release funds to the election commission for Punjab elections.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the top court’s order to the central bank, and all unrelated officials have been asked to leave the meeting room, according to sources.

