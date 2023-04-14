SC election fund order: PM Shehbaz chairs huddle of ruling alliance

An emergency meeting is being chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif with members of the ruling coalition and legal experts in attendance.

The meeting was summoned by the premier following the Supreme Court’s order for the central bank to release funds to the election commission for Punjab elections.

Read more: Supreme Court directs State Bank to disburse funds for Punjab elections

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss the top court’s order to the central bank, and all unrelated officials have been asked to leave the meeting room, according to sources.