Imran Khan gets protective bail in sedition case

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday granted protective bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in sedition case.

The high court granted him bail till April 26.

Imran Khan had filed for protective bail in a sedition case against him.

The case was registered against him at Ramana police station in Islamabad based on a complaint by a magistrate.

The FIR accuses Imran Khan of using “foul” language against an intelligence agency officer during an interview.

In his plea filed through Suleman Safdar advocate, Imran Khan stated that the FIR was politically motivated and lodged in violation of laws.

He requested the LHC to grant him protective bail, so he could approach the relevant court.

Last month, a report submitted with the Islamabad High Court (IHC) revealed that Imran Khan was booked in a total of 29 cases, including 28 cases registered at different police stations in Islamabad, and one by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).