Supreme Court directs State Bank to disburse funds for Punjab elections

The in-chamber hearing regarding the release of funds for Punjab elections has concluded in the Supreme Court (SC) following which the top court ordered the central bank to disburse funds for the polls to the electoral watchdog.

The three-member bench, led by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, heard from officials of the Ministry of Finance, State Bank, Secretary Election Commission, and Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Usman Awan in an in-chamber proceeding.

The AGP stated that the government cannot release funds for elections as it has been prevented by Parliament.

The judges expressed their dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to release the funds and made it clear that the court order must be followed.

The SBP has been directed by the court to disburse Rs21 billion to the ECP to conduct the polls.

The electoral watchdog has assured the court that it would organize elections on May 14 upon receiving funds.

The court has also sought a report from the ECP by Monday whether it received the funds.

Sources said that the AGP faced tough questions from the bench.

The government’s response said that the Act of Parliament was needed for disbursement of funds from federal consolidated funds.

It added that the Parliament rejected the bill and therefore, the government was unable to release funds.

Earlier on Wednesday, the SC on Wednesday issued notices to the AGP and SBP over the non-provision of funds for the Punjab elections.

The secretaries of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) and finance ministry were also served notices.

The notice by the top court read that according to the ECP’s report, the federal government did not transfer funds to the electoral body for polls.

It said that non-disbursement of funds on the most important issue like elections requires immediate attention. The court directed the SBP governor to provide comprehensive information regarding the funds possessed by the government.

It also warned of action against those defying the court order and those who provoked such action.

Not holding timely elections is endangering the constitution, read the notice.