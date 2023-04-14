PM meets Attorney General; discuss non-provision of election funds

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday met the Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Awan to discuss the issue of government’s failure to disburse funds for polls in Punjab.

After the meeting, Attorney General Mansoor Awan, speaking informally to the media, stated: “Parliament has prohibited the funds, so how can they be released”.

He added that the government’s stance on the matter will be presented during the in-chamber hearing, as the federal government lacks the authority to release funds for the election.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court (SC) issued notices to the attorney general of Pakistan (AGP) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) over the non-provision of funds for the Punjab elections.

The secretaries of the election commission of Pakistan (ECP) and finance ministry were also served notices.

The notice by the top court read that according to the ECP’s report, the federal government did not transfer funds to the electoral body for polls.

It said that non-disbursement of funds on the most important issue like elections requires immediate attention. The court directed the SBP governor to provide comprehensive information regarding the funds possessed by the government.

It also warned of action against those defying the court order and those who provoked such action.

Not holding timely elections is endangering the constitution, read the notice. It said that the non-provision of funds was a violation of the court order while warning the violators of the consequences.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial summoned all related officials to his chamber on April 14.

The notice read that provision of funds is a more important matter than contempt of court proceedings.