Haleon Pakistan, Smile Train team up to give comprehensive care to cleft-affected kids

Haleon Pakistan Limited (formerly GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Pakistan Limited) has announced a partnership with leading global cleft charity, Smile Train, raising funds through its leading Oral Care brands, Sensodyne and Parodontax.

Annually, one in every 600 children in Pakistan are born with cleft lips and palates. In most cases, these children face difficulty in eating, speaking and breathing and are subjected to social stigma. The partnership between Haleon Pakistan and Smile Train will help children born with cleft lips/palates to lead full and productive lives, achieving their own potential and contributing to their community.

Smile Train provides training and education to local medical professionals and supports 100%-free cleft surgery and comprehensive cleft care to children all over the world including orthodontics, speech therapy and psychosocial support.

The partnership between Haleon Pakistan and Smile Train was announced at a press event in Karachi. Panelists at the event included Farhan Haroon, CEO and General Manager of Haleon Pakistan, Professor Dr. Mirza Shehab Afzal Beg, MBBS, FRCS (Ire), FRCS Plastic Surgery UK and Ire), Ms. Amina Mujib Khan, Integrative Nutrition Health Coach & Weightloss Consultant, and Ms. Hima Raza, a makeup artist whose child was born with a cleft lip.

“As leaders in specialist oral health, we are committed to make a positive impact on the lives of children in need of free and safe access to quality cleft care. Together with Smile Train, we aim to help transform more children’s lives, one smile at a time,” said Farhan Haroon, Haleon Pakistan.

The partnership, powered through Oral Care brands, Sensodyne and Parodontax, will identify and support eligible patients. A portion of sales proceeds on every pack of Sensodyne and Parodontax sold in selected retail outlets, during the period 15th March 2023 to 5th May 2023, will be donated to Smile Train Foundation on behalf of Haleon Pakistan.