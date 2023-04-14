‘Sigh of relief’ as Dar says UAE confirms to IMF its $1bn support to Pakistan

A significant step towards reviving the suspended bailout program as Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced on Friday that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has given assurance to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that it will offer $1 billion as bilateral support to Pakistan.

Finance czar took to Twitter and penned that “UAE authorities have confirmed to IMF for their bilateral support of US $ One billion to Pakistan.”

He added that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was now engaged for needful documentation for taking the said deposit from UAE authorities.

Pakistan has been requested to provide a guarantee that its balance of payments deficit is entirely funded for the rest of the stalled IMF program, which has been on hold since November of last year.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) Director of Strategic Communications, Julie Kozack, has expressed the importance of timely financial assistance from external partners to support the government’s policy initiatives and ensure the successful completion of the review with Pakistan.

Kozack emphasized that securing adequate financing to support the authorities is of paramount importance, and once the few remaining points are addressed, a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) will be finalized.

IMF assures Pakistan of staff level agreement

Meanwhile, the international money lender has assured Pakistan that a staff level agreement will be reached soon.

The two parties recently held a virtual meeting, led by Pakistan’s Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and the IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette M. Sayeh.

The talks focused on Pakistan’s economic status and reforms, with a review of the country’s implementation of previous IMF program goals.

The IMF’s deputy managing director expressed optimism about working with Pakistan and signing the Staff Level Agreement soon.

Officials from the Pakistani Finance Ministry, Economic Affairs Secretaries, and State Bank Governor, who participated virtually from Washington, all attended the conference.