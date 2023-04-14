New round of downpours forecasted to begin on April 15

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted a series of rainfall is expected to hit the country starting from April 15 and lasting till next Thursday.

The department has urged farmers to take appropriate measures to protect their crops in view of the anticipated change in weather conditions.

According to the weather advisory, Dusty thunderstorms along with heavy rains are expected to appear in the upper parts of the country from April 15 including Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur, Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche and Shigar from the eve of April 15 till April 20 in occasional gaps. Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, Abbottabad, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal and Jhelum are also likely to see rains over the same period.

The rains with isolated hailstorm is likely to enter between April 17 to April 18 in Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, Qillah Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Ziarat, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Khuzdar, Kalat and Makran.

Light rain with dust-thunderstorms is also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Multan, D G Khan, Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Rahim yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Layyah, Bhakkar, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sahiwal, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib on April 17 and April 17.